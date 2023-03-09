Tickets on sale for Colonial’s Charles Schwab Challenge

Tickets are now on sale for a perennially popular rite of spring: The Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth’s Colonial Country Club.

The 77th annual pro golf tournament will be contested on Colonial’s historic golf course Memorial Day weekend (May 25-28). Of course, the fun and activities run all week, beginning on May 22.

When the PGA Tour makes its 2023 return to Fort Worth, some of the biggest names in golf, along with emerging young stars, will be competing for a purse of $8.7 million. The Charles Schwab Challenge champion will take home a check for $1,566,000, the winner’s trademark plaid jacket, a spot on the famed Colonial Wall of Champions and a fully-restored vintage vehicle that pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Charles Schwab Corporation.

Ticket offerings (all ticket prices include tax and Ticketmaster fees) are:

Wednesday only Colonial Pro-Am ticket, $50.

Daily grounds ticket, $85 Thursday-Saturday (flex ticket good for any day, or $85 each day), $50 Sunday (special price celebrating Charles Schwab Corporation’s 50th anniversary): Includes general admission to the grounds and on-course attractions. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at concession locations on the course, including the new food truck depot at the driving range. Youths age 15 and under are allowed in free on the grounds when accompanied by a properly credentialed adult.

Villages ticket, $325 each day, Thursday-Sunday: Premium VIP, all-inclusive ticket allowing entrance into three hospitality Villages on the course and the Colonial Poolside Plaza, with private entrance to the course. All food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are included in each of the venues – Palmer Village at No. 13 green, Crenshaw Village overlooking No. 16 and the Burns Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club Village at No. 8 green, with views of the No. 9 and No. 12 tees.

Patio Club, $575 each day, Thursday-Sunday: the ultimate VIP experience with exclusive, in-clubhouse hospitality with Colonial signature service from wait staff on the clubhouse patios and in the air-conditioned ballroom. Commanding views of golf action from covered patio overlooking the No. 16 green and No. 17 tee from Colonial Clubhouse. Patio Club tickets include Colonial executive chef-inspired meals, full bar, non-alcoholic drinks and snacks. The Patio Club ticket also includes full access to the three Villages and the Colonial Poolside Plaza.

Parking options include:

Gold valet at the clubhouse, $150 per day, Wednesday-Sunday.

Silver Parking in garage on the TCU campus with round-trip shuttle to the Colonial Clubhouse, $50 Wednesday only and $75 each day Thursday-Sunday.

Public parking at Rockwood Lane, $25 per day Thursday-Sunday with round-trip shuttle to the course. Buy in advance on Ticketmaster or pay at lot (credit or debit only).

All tickets and parking are on sale now at CharlesSchwabChallenge.com. All tickets are paperless, mobile entry only through Ticketmaster. Present mobile barcodes at the tournament gates.

Special opportunities for military members are again available at this year’s tournament. Complimentary tickets for active, reserve and retired military members will be available. Details will be released March 25 on National Medal of Honor Day.

Notable early player commitments for the tournament field include Charles Schwab Challenge champions Sam Burns (2022), Chris Kirk (2016), Zach Johnson (2010, 2012) and Kevin Kisner (2017).

Hometown favorites Ryan Palmer and Tom Hoge are also Colonial-bound, along with Max Homa, Brian Harman, Eric Cole (runner-up at last week’s Honda Classic), and the colorful Joel Dahmen, who is featured on Netflix’s newly-released Full Swing limited series.