Two Fort Worth firms form strategic alliance

Mosaic Strategy Partners and SKM Communication Strategies form alliance

After years of successful collaboration, two Fort Worth-based firms, Mosaic Strategy Partners (Mosaic) and SKM Communication Strategies (SKM) have formed a strategic alliance, the firms’ partners announced July 7.

With Mosaic’s decades of experience navigating federal, state, county and city government policy and communications, coupled with the public relations, stakeholder engagement and crisis communications experience of SKM, the strategic alliance has created a full suite of capabilities perfectly suited for the current business climate, the two firms said in a news release.



The partnership unifies Mosaic’s experience in government policy, regulation and communication strategy in Washington D.C., Austin, Fort Worth and the Fortune 500 level strategic advisement, public affairs and crisis communications expertise of SKM.

The strategic alliance launches having signed as a client, The Lion Strategy Group, a Texas-based comprehensive Law Enforcement reform and training program.

“The goal of our strategic alliance is to offer businesses in the region the combination of skills and services necessary to navigate the complexities of our current reality,” said SKM President Susan K. Medina.



“Mosaic and SKM have worked together for a number of years in impactful ways for our clients. We felt it was time to put an official affiliation around our partnership,” she said.

“We are thrilled to see companies like Mosaic and SKM take a strategic and innovative approach to growing their respective businesses” said Brandom Gengelbach, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

Now is the time for Fort Worth businesses to unite as we move forward from the effects of this pandemic on our business community,” he said.



“Today’s environment requires all companies to evaluate their business models and evolve to deliver services differently and more efficiently; our alliance removes the burden on clients to assemble a team with the necessary experience to navigate the ever-changing regulatory, community and communications landscape,” Mosaic’s Brooke Goggans said.

Both firms offer a variety of historically underutilized business designations that can benefit a wide range of clients, including: Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE); Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) certifications from the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency (NCTRCA), Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) with the state of Texas and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). The firms are also certified as Small Business Enterprise (SBE); Public Involvement pre-certified from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and System for Award Management (SAM) with the U.S. government.

Goggans and Medina are serving as 2020-21 co-chairs for the United Way of Tarrant County Women United Committee which helps to raise and designate funds for local nonprofits serving women and children.

Under the alliance, each company will maintain its own brand and current client portfolio.

– FWBP Staff