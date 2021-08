St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Keller, Texas, has called the Rev. Alan Bentrup as its new rector (senior priest). A Fort Worth native, Bentrup began his ministry with St. Martin’s on August 1, 2021.

Email: alan.bentrup@stmartininthefields.org

Phone: (817) 431-2396

Website: https://www.stmartininthefields.org