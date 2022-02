Trinity Food and Beverage, a division of Omni Fort Worth Hotel, has named Brent Hines executive chef of the Fort Worth Convention Center’s catering operations. He is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Austin and a Texas native.

