First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth, Texas, announces the installation of the Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter as Pastor/Head of Staff on Sunday, July 11, at 11 a.m.
Email: pamb@fpcfw.org
Phone: (817) 335-1231
Website: https://fpcfw.org
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH TO INSTALL REV. DR. BRIAN COULTER AS PASTOR/HEAD OF STAFF
First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth, Texas, announces the installation of the Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter as Pastor/Head of Staff on Sunday, July 11, at 11 a.m.
Email: pamb@fpcfw.org
Phone: (817) 335-1231
Website: https://fpcfw.org