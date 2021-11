IDEA Public Schools Tarrant County welcomes Dr. Dionel C. Waters as its new executive director. Waters will oversee eight schools across four campuses, guiding IDEA’s mission and driving the success of its more than 3,000 students in Tarrant County.

Email: info@ideapublicschools.org

Phone: (817) 885-4200

Website: https://ideapublicschools.org/regions/tarrant-county/