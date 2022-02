Frances Juru Owner of Smackin Mac LLC who won best food vendor at the North Texas Rodeo and Fair her first year in attendance; was recently featured on NBC Texas Today show.She’s now a food vendor at Six Flags Over Texas during their special events.

Email: smackinmacfw@gmail.com

Phone: (682) 263-8748

Website: https://www.nbcdfw.com/texas-today/where-to-find-the-best-gourmet-mac-and-cheese/2802573/