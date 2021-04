VLK Architects is pleased to announce that Gopinath “Gopi” Akalkotkar, COA, AIA, LEED AP, has joined the firm as Principal. Akalkotkar will be responsible for leading VLK’s efforts in San Antonio and the South Texas market.

