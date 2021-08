Inspired by her love for children and desire to provide quality education and childcare services to area families, Jennifer Cauthern, longtime healthcare worker turned entrepreneur, officially opened The Goddard School of Fort Worth (Northwest).

Email: FortWorthTX@GoddardSchools.com

Phone: (817) 918-9930

Website: https://www.goddardschool.com/schools/tx/fort-worth/fort-worth-northwest