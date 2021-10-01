The State Bar of Texas Appellate Section recently elected Kelly Hart partner Jody Sanders to serve a 3-year term on the Appellate Section Council.
Email: jody.sanders@kellyhart.com
Phone: (817) 878-9333
Website: https://kellyhart.com
Kelly Hart Partner Elected to The State Bar of Texas Appellate Section Council
