Jody Sanders

Kelly Hart Partner Elected to The State Bar of Texas Appellate Section Council

The State Bar of Texas Appellate Section recently elected Kelly Hart partner Jody Sanders to serve a 3-year term on the Appellate Section Council.

Email: jody.sanders@kellyhart.com
Phone: (817) 878-9333
Website: https://kellyhart.com

