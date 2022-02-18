Katherine Hopkins has been elected to serve as Chair of the DFW Chapter of the International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederacy (IWIRC).
Email: katherine.hopkins@kellyhart.com
Phone: (817) 332-2500
Website: https://www.kellyhart.com
Katherine Hopkins Elected Board Chair for the IWIRC DFW Chapter
Katherine Hopkins has been elected to serve as Chair of the DFW Chapter of the International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederacy (IWIRC).
