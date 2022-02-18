Friday, February 18, 2022
Katherine Hopkins

Katherine Hopkins Elected Board Chair for the IWIRC DFW Chapter

Katherine Hopkins has been elected to serve as Chair of the DFW Chapter of the International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederacy (IWIRC).

