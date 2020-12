Maria Koegl joined Don’t Forget to Feed Me in 2020 as Operations Manager, but she has been involved with this non-profit since it’s early years, working in volunteer positions and serving on it’s board. She is a great asset to Don’t Forget to Feed Me

Email: manager@dontforgettofeedme.org

Phone: (817) 334-0727

Website: https://dontforgettofeedme.org/