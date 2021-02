OWT Architects, a full-service design based in Fort Worth, has hired Monica deLaGarza as Marketing and Communications Director. She brings 23 years of experience to the firm. Monica holds a BS from TCU, and is back at TCU pursuing an executive MBA.

Email: mdelagarza@owtarchitects.com

Phone: (817) 993-9844

Website: http://www.owtarchitects.com