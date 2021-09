The Rios Group would like to announce the recent promotion of Paul Ashby, North Texas Utility Coordination (UC) Manager. Paul has been with TRG for over 3 years, has 8 years’ total experience in UC, and will manage UC projects within North Texas.

Email: pashby@rios-group.com

Phone: (817) 345-7500

Website: https://www.rios-group.com