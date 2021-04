B&H Engineers is delighted to welcome Siobhán Dowell to our growing organization. As Director of Business Development, Siobhán will lead objectives for client engagement and pursuits while spearheading our overall marketing strategy and direction.

Email: sdowell@bandhengineers.com

Phone: (214) 496-1670

Website: https://bandhengineers.com/MEP_Engineers_Dallas_FtWorth/