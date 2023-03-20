1 dead, 1 hurt in Arlington school shooting; suspect arrested

One student was fatally shot and another injured when a third student opened fire outside Lamar High School in Arlington Monday morning. A male student was arrested at the scene and charged with capital murder, Arlington police Chief Al Jones said at an afternoon news conference.

Jones said a male student who was shot died at a hospital and a female victim was “grazed” by gunfire” and was receiving medical care for injures that aren’t life threatening.

The police chief declined to identify the suspected shooter because he is a minor, but said he was being held at a juvenile detention center in the area.

The gunman never entered the Lamar High School building and was taken into custody by responding officers, Jones said, adding that the scene was secured within “minutes.” He said investigators recovered a gun used in the shooting but the shooter’s motive remains unclear.

Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster said the school went into lockdown after the shooting but school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start.

Police that they had completed their search of the school building and students would be released to their guardians at a “reunification center.”