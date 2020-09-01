94.1 F
3 found dead in Dallas after man says he killed wife, kids

By AP News
Photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment Monday after a man called an alarm company and said he had killed his wife and two children, police said.
Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez says James Webb, 57, was taken into custody by officers who arrived at the scene. He was booked into the Dallas County jail on a capital murder charge without bond pending an appearance before a magistrate. Public records list no attorney for him.
Police said the three people who were killed had been shot.
“This is a horrible scene,” Ramirez said.
No further information was immediately available.

