32 funders and United Ways partner for second phase of COVID-19 relief

In continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 32 North Texas foundations and United Ways have come together for a second phase of North Texas Cares, a funder collaborative with a common application form. North Texas Cares initially launched in late March with 15 partners and grew quickly to more than 30, the North Texas Community Foundation said in a new release.



Between April and mid-July, 1,400 grants totaling more than $40 million were awarded to 630 area nonprofits through the North Texas Cares application process from the 30 plus participating funders to serve communities and people most affected by COVID-19.

Now, participating foundations and United Ways are working collaboratively to field a second round of funding requests via www.northtexascares.org, once more utilizing a shared online application to simplify and streamline the process for nonprofits seeking funds.

Nonprofit organizations that support individuals and families in the priority focus areas of health, economic security, safety and wellbeing, education, and social justice are encouraged to apply for funding.



“Our local nonprofit leaders in Tarrant County have been working incredibly hard over the last five months to respond to immediate needs arising from COVID-19. As we move into the rebuilding phase, continued philanthropic investment is essential. This platform provides an efficient and effective means of conveying emerging needs and opportunities. With all of us pulling in the same direction, we’ll see this through together,” Rose Bradshaw, President/CEO of North Texas Community Foundation, said in the announcement.



“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-term effects on the North Texas community,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “United Way of Tarrant County is proud to be part of the North Texas Cares partnership and provide funding to organizations that are assisting those impacted by COVID-19. The funding has been a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of families in the Tarrant County community. The ongoing efforts of the partnership continues play an important role as we work toward meeting the urgent needs of our friends and neighbors.”

The 32 collaborative funders as of Aug. 11 include: The Addy Foundation, American Prosperity Fund, Bank of America, The Boone Family Foundation, The Catholic Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, DuBose Family Foundation, Embrey Family Foundation, Hersh Foundation, Hoblitzelle Foundation, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, Mavs Foundation, The Meadows Foundation, Muse Family Foundation, North Texas Community Foundation, Oncor, Rainwater Charitable Foundation, The Rees-Jones Foundation, State Fair of Texas, Mike & Mary Terry Family Foundation, Tolleson Wealth Management, United Way of Grayson County, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, United Way of Tarrant County, United Way of West Ellis County, and Anonymous (6).

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the extraordinary response to North Texas Cares underscores the importance of our sector for the well-being of our community. Both we as funders and our nonprofit partners continue to work tirelessly to mobilize and identify the most impactful ways to deploy funding resources,” said Matthew Randazzo, president & CEO of The Dallas Foundation. “As we continue to see the economic fall-out from this pandemic, the second phase of this effort will be equally, if not more, important than the first.”

Participating funders will review the requests and make individual funding decisions. Each funder will allocate its own separate funds, timeline and process to evaluate and award grant applications, so one application may potentially result in grants from multiple funders. Eligible applicants must be 501(c)(3) organizations that provide services in the North Texas area.

“United Way is honored to partner with these incredible leaders again to power North Texas Cares. This collective solution, that aims to distribute funds equitably across North Texas, demonstrates the deep desire of the philanthropic community to create long term impact through aligned funding,” said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton CEO and President, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “Lifting up a common application to reduce obstacles for nonprofits and streamlining the entire grantmaking process has created a new template for business as usual in North Texas. The extraordinary results of this collaborative effort is another endorsement of what we already know – we’re better together.”

“This level of collaboration with this many prominent North Texas funding organizations was unheard of until North Texas Cares launched. To be able to deploy $40 million from 30 different support organizations through a shared grant application during a time of unprecedented crisis has been nothing short of remarkable. We’re thrilled that so many of the partners from phase one have returned to join together for a second phase of application review to help nonprofits in need, and that new partners have joined as well,” said Dave Scullin, President and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas.

Activities and services that will be funded through the second phase of the North Texas Cares grant opportunity:

HEALTH

• Organizations and programs focused on providing access to health services of all kinds, including those focused on addressing disparities; mental health services for children and youth; and supporting COVID testing and access to testing/tracing

ECONOMIC SECURITY

• Organizations and programs focused on preparing people for living wage jobs in the COVID-19 environment (e.g., via rapid re-employment, upskilling or reskilling through partnerships with community colleges/schools and/or moving to online adult learning)

• Organizations that provide supportive services for workers, such as childcare or transportation

• Providing safe, stable housing for families or individuals

• Organizations that provide services to re-entry populations to assist them as they are returning to the community during this very challenging time

SAFETY & WELLBEING

• Programs focused on personal safety from violence in the home

• Programs focused on public safety in the community and eliminating violence directed at people of color, disenfranchised and marginalized populations

EDUCATION

• Programs working to reduce learning loss and close the racial achievement gap

• Programs focused on supporting teachers/students given current online learning challenges

•Programs addressing the digital divide

• In- and out-of-school engagement programs for children and youth

• Programs that focused on education to cultivate anti-racism

• Parent engagement programs to support learning at home

SOCIAL JUSTICE

• Programs that focus on education to cultivate anti-racism

• Community organizing and movement building

• Creative community engagement to promote equity, access, participation and rights, including through the arts

• Programs that foster and build leadership for people of color within nonprofit organizations

