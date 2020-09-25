68.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 24, 2020
- Advertisements -
Government
GovernmentHealth Care
By AP News
Downtown Houston at night Photo by Efrain Alonso from Pexels

Other News

Government

As part of revived federal death penalty, Christopher Vialva executed for Texas double murder

Texas Tribune -
By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune Sept. 24, 2020 "As part of revived federal...
Read more
Entertainment

Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character

AP News -
By KEN RITTER Associated PressLAS VEGAS (AP) — Evel Knievel's son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and...
Read more
Government

AP News -
Houston sampling wastewater to track spread of COVID-19By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated PressHOUSTON (AP) — Results from a program that's testing Houston's...
Read more
News

Fort Worth brokerage joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Robert Francis -
Longtime Fort Worth independent brokerage, Alexander Chandler Realty, will join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Houston sampling wastewater to track spread of COVID-19
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Results from a program that’s testing Houston’s wastewater to monitor the local spread of the coronavirus have shown that it could be a faster way of detecting outbreaks in the nation’s fourth-largest city, officials said Thursday.

Since May, the city and scientists from Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine have tested wastewater from the city’s 39 treatment plants. Studies indicate genetic material from the virus can be recovered from the stools of about half of patients with the COVID-19 virus. Wastewater analysis looks for that genetic material.
“The goal is to help develop an early warning system, allowing the health department to identify the city’s COVID-19 hot spots sooner and put measures in place to slow the spread of this disease,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.
During the summer, Houston had a surge in coronavirus cases as the area’s intensive care units were filled with patients. Since then, hospitalizations have decreased and the city’s positivity rate for the virus has gone from a high of nearly 26% in July to 6.1% as of last week.

Turner has said that while the numbers are better, the city is still reporting positive cases and deaths at levels higher than the spring. Houston has reported 72,196 cases and 1,069 deaths as of Thursday.
Houston is among communities around the world that have implemented wastewater testing programs to help deal with the virus’ spread. Colleges across the U.S. are also testing wastewater to detect outbreaks.

The wastewater data can show which parts of Houston have a higher virus load, prompting the health department to send teams to those areas that can go door to door and inform residents and encourage people to get tested, said Dr. David Persse, Houston’s health authority.
“This will give us that early warning that we may have otherwise missed so we empower people to take care of themselves,” Persse said.
The wastewater testing can also provide a more current view of what’s going on with the virus in the city. The testing is done weekly and the results come back that same week. By comparison, 40% or more of testing data from nasal swabs are more than 2 weeks old, Persse said.
The wastewater data can be used to look at specific locations.
After COVID-19 cases were found at a homeless shelter earlier this year, the city monitored the facility’s wastewater and was able to detect when the virus came back a second time, Persse said.

This isn’t the first time wastewater surveillance has been used in Houston to detect a viral outbreak. In 1962, Joseph Melnick, who worked at Baylor College of Medicine and was a pioneer in polio research, realized polio could be detected in wastewater and started sampling it.
That research prompted Melnick to push for a quicker use of the then-new oral polio vaccine, which helped stop outbreaks of the disease, said Anthony Maresso, an associate professor of molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine.
“So, we can learn from this lesson of history of the importance of doing such measures for public health interventions,” Maresso said.

State officials reported 3,840 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the Texas total since it began tracking the pandemic in early March to nearly 724,000. Of those, the Department of State Health Services estimated that 66,483 cases were now active and 3,204 people are hospitalized. Also, 138 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 15,267.

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Previous articleFort Worth brokerage joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Next articleEvel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

As part of revived federal death penalty, Christopher Vialva executed for Texas double murder

Texas Tribune -
By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune Sept. 24, 2020 "As part of revived federal...
Read more
Government

Justice Dept. expected to file antitrust action vs. Google

AP News -
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARCY GORDON Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to bring an antitrust action against Google...
Read more
Government

Texas Rangers foundation hosting voter registration, food drive on Friday

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is hosting a Voter Registration and food drive event tomorrow, Friday, September 25. The...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Sept. 24. The deceased include a woman from Benbrook in her 90s...
Read more
Health Care

Worried that flu season and coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm hospitals, health officials urge Texans to get flu shots

Texas Tribune -
By Aria Jones, The Texas Tribune Sept. 24, 2020 "Worried that flu season and...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101