Fort Worth Community Roundtable

From Fort Worth website:

One year after the tragic death of Atatiana Jefferson, Mayor Betsy Price and community leaders will discuss progress that is underway, changes that have been made and the road ahead at a community roundtable.

The roundtable will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8 in the ballroom of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center at Texas Wesleyan University, 3165 E. Rosedale Ave. For health and safety reasons, seating is limited and registration is required.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the event. If time permits, attendees can also submit questions during the roundtable.

For those unable to attend, the event will be carried live on the city’s website, on local municipal cable channels and on the city and the mayor’s Facebook pages.