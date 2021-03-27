76.6 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Search
Home Government

Abbott appoints 3 to Texas School for the Blind; 2 from North Texas

Robert Francis
Texas Capitol

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Maghan Gautney and Ernest Worthington and reappointed Benda W. Lee to Governing Board of the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI) for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired serves as a special public school in which students who are blind, deaf-blind, or visually impaired, including those with additional disabilities, are eligible for consideration for services. It is also a statewide resource to parents of these children and the professionals who serve them.

Maghan Gautney of Anna is a Digital Product Manager at Capital One. She is certified in Business Process Management and Six Sigma Lean. Additionally, she is a member of the American Goat Society and the Nigerian Dairy Goat Association. Gautney received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Administration from The University of Texas at Arlington. 

Ernest Worthington of Lancaster is a retired Internal Revenue Service Tax Law Specialist. He is a former student of the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and attended North Texas State University. 

Brenda W. Lee of Brownwood is an educational consultant for vision teachers at the Education Service Center, Region 14 in Abilene. She is past president and conference chair of the Texas Association for Education and Rehabilitation for the Blind and Visually Impaired and former committee co-chair for the International Association for Education and Rehabilitation for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Additionally, she is a member of the West Texas Cluster for Blind and Visually Impaired which provides services for all of West Texas through six education service centers. Lee received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Howard Payne University in Brownwood and a Master of Arts in Special Education from Stephen F. Austin State University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Get our email updates

Previous articleBeloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,364FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101