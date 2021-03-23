68 F
Abbott appoints 5 to fire protection commission; one from North Texas

FWBP Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Christopher G. Cantu, David Coatney, Michael Glynn, Clyde Loll, and Tim Smith to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, Governor Abbott named J.P. Steelman as chair of the Commission. The Commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry.

Michael Glynn of Roanoke is a Fire Captain for the Fort Worth Fire Department and an adjunct instructor at Tarrant County College. He is the president for the Fort Worth Firefighters Association-IAFF Local 440, trustee for the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters and a member, service representative and labor education instructor for the International Association of Fire Fighters. Glynn received an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from San Antonio College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

