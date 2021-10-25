Abbott appoints eight to Brazos River Authority board; 2 from Granbury

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Cynthia Flores, Charles Richard “Rick” Huber, III, John Henry Luton, Austin Ruiz, O.D., and W. Wintford “Ford” Taylor, III and appointed Christine Giese and Helen Jimenez to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor appointed Anthony Mbroh for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the district and its administration in the control, storing, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams. In addition, the authority may discover, develop, and produce groundwater in the Brazos River basin for the use of its customers.

Charles Richard “Rick” Huber, III of Granbury is a retired American Airlines Captain. He is a member of the Fort Worth Air Power Council and the Grey Eagles. He is a member of the Granbury Regional Airport Advisory Board and Vice-President of Mesa Grande Water Supply Corporation. He is a former member of the Leadership Granbury Board of Directors and Lakeside Baptist Academy Board of Directors and former Chairman of the Hood County Appraisal Review Board. Huber received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Mississippi State University. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force.

John Henry Luton of Granbury is Chairman of the Board of First National Bank of Granbury. He is member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and former board member of the Brazos Valley Soil and Water Conservation District and the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Aggie Band Association, Former Students Association the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Association, and the Champions Council of the 12th Man Foundation. Luton received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force.

Cynthia Flores of Round Rock is the Executive Director of the Annunciation Maternity Home, Inc. She has served as chair of the Brazos River Authority since 2019. She is the Chair for Leadership for Round Rock Chamber of Commerce Board and is President-Elect for Professional Women of Williamson County. She is a former board member of the Williamson County & Cities Health District, Sacred Heart Community Clinic, Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties and Footprints Children’s Grief Ministries. She has volunteered as community representative on the Allen Baca Center Advisory Board and as a member of the Catholic Business and Williamson County Non-Profit Networking groups. Flores received a Bachelor of Science from University of North Texas and a Certificate in Leadership from Texas A&M University.

Austin Ruiz, O.D. of Harker Heights is the owner and Optometrist with Killeen Vision Source. He is a member of the Texas Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, American Board of Optometry, and the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Additionally, he is a board member on the Central Texas Workforce Commission and a member of the Killeen Noon Lions Club. Ruiz received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston and a Doctor of Optometry from the University of Houston College of Optometry.

Wintford “Ford” Taylor, III of Waco is the owner of Wm. Taylor & Co., a general construction consulting firm. He is the Secretary of the Brazos River Authority. He serves as Director Emeritus of the Association of General Contractors – Central Texas Associated General Contractors Chapter and as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Waco Business League. Additionally, he is a member of the Board of Trustees for Camp Allen – Episcopal Diocese of Texas, Keep Waco Beautiful, Waco Historical Society, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Taylor received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Christine Giese of Brenham is the owner and President of BENCOR, a printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly company she started in 1992 in the living room of her home in Houston. Since then, she has grown the business, which is now located in Brenham. She earned her High School Diploma from MacArthur High School.

Helen Jimenez of Richmond is the owner of Out Stress in Sugar Land. She is a board certified counselor and member of the Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR) International Association and the Houston Licensed Professional Counselor Association. She is a former volunteer with Justice for Children and Lunches of Love and currently volunteers mentoring psychotherapists nationwide in the specialty of EMDR. Jimenez received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Houston, graduating Cum Laude, and a Master of Arts in Counseling from the University of Houston-Victoria.

Anthony Mbroh of Dallas is the President and Founder of Mbroh Engineering, Inc., and is a Registered Professional Engineer. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Water Environment Association of Texas (WEAT), American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), and International Society of Automation (ISA). He volunteers as a Board Member of the North Texas Commission, a Committee Member for the Communities Foundation of Texas, and served as an Advisory Board Member for the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce. Mbroh received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.