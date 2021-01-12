37.8 F
Abbott appoints Stainton as District Attorney for 271st Judicial District

FWBP Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed James Stainton as the District Attorney of the 271st Judicial District in Jack and Wise Counties, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

James Stainton of Decatur has served as Wise County Attorney since 2009. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. Additionally, he is a former board member of the Wise County Domestic Violence Task Force and a founder of Wise County Teen Court. Stainton received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor Law School.

