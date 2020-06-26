Abbott: Federal government extending COVID testing sites in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced that the federal government has granted his request to extend operations of Community Based Testing Sites across Texas.

The federal government will maintain support for the program while surging resources to Dallas and Houston in order to support testing needs within the community.

“The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state,” said Abbott. “These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component of this commitment. I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now. By continuing to increase testing and remaining vigilant against outbreaks of COVID-19, we will mitigate the spread of this virus and keep our communities safe.”