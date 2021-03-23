Abbott in Fort Worth to discuss COVID-related liability protections

On Monday, March 22, Gov. Greg Abbott held a roundtable discussion with employees of Bison Coolers in Fort Worth.

The governor, joined by state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, and state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, who have both filed legislation on COVID-related civil liability protections.in Fort Worth. During the roundtable, Abbott Governor discussed the business climate, supporting the small business community in Texas, and the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses. Hancock chairs the Texas Senate Business and Commerce Committee.

Bison Coolers manufactures professional-grade coolers and for outdoor enthusiasts and weekend warriors.

Earlier this year, Abbott listed COVID-19 liability protections for business as an emergency item for the legislative session.

“Businesses and healthcare providers that operated safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic shouldn’t have their livelihoods destroyed by frivolous lawsuits, which is why I made civil liability protections an emergency item this session,” said Abbott. “Companies like Bison Coolers and their employees drive the Texas economy forward, and they need to know that the state of Texas has their back. Whether it is with COVID liability protections or other strategies, Texas will always support our small business community. When small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed, Texas succeeds.”

In a Facebook post, Bison Coolers said: “It was an honor hosting Governor Greg Abbott at our headquarters today for a small business roundtable. During the roundtable, the Governor discussed the importance of fostering a strong business climate, supporting the small business community in Texas, and the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses that operated safely throughout the pandemic.”