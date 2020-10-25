55.6 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Government Authorities find 2 abducted girls after 2 boys are killed
Government

Authorities find 2 abducted girls after 2 boys are killed

By AP News
woman in gold dress holding sword figurine
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Other News

News

Second whistleblower fired from Texas attorney general’s office after accusing Ken Paxton of bribery

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff, The Texas Tribune Oct. 22, 2020 "Second whistleblower fired from Texas...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County gets tough on DWI

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced Oct. 21 that Tarrant County now is No Refusal all the time.
Read more
Government

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

AP News -
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a flurry of...
Read more
Culture

Ex-Blue Bell Creameries CEO charged in deadly listeria case

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former president of Blue Bell Creameries has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly trying to cover...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH The Associated Press
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Authorities found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead Saturday, and a suspect is in custody.
The Kansas Amber Alert System said about 7 p.m. on Twitter that the girls were found by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol near Erick, Oklahoma.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation earlier identified the girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson. An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls’ father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.
Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson also is a person of interest in the homicides.

The time of the abduction and killings are unknown. Authorities began investigating around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult who discovered the homicide scene at the home where Jackson lived when one of the children didn’t show up for a soccer game, Maj. James Sherley, of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department, said in a news briefing.
Less than an hour before the discovery was made, the Kansas Highway Patrol made an unrelated car stop on the suspect’s vehicle on U.S. 169 near the Oklahoma border. The stop was for a traffic infraction, Sherley said.
The abducted children were in the vehicle, according to an update posted on the KBI website.
The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released. Sherley said he believed the boys were 11 and 14 and were the girls’ siblings.
The FBI referred questions to the patrol, which said the sheriff’s office was answering questions in the case.
Sherley said “there had been some back and forth with family” but that the motive wasn’t clear. He added: “At this time investigators are trying to determine what went on with the family dynamic that got us to this point.”

Previous articleLee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78
Next articleEurope, U.S. watch case totals grow, debate new restrictions

Latest News

Government

Europe, U.S. watch case totals grow, debate new restrictions

AP News -
CHICAGO (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections continued to soar Saturday in many parts of the U.S. and Europe. In some cases, so...
Read more
Government

Eyes turn to Texas as early voting surge surpasses 2016

AP News -
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has already cast nearly 7 million votes, more than anywhere in America,...
Read more
Government

Texas’ massive early voting numbers have persisted, leading to predictions of overall turnout unseen in years

Texas Tribune -
By Alex Samuels and Mandi Cai, The Texas Tribune Oct. 23, 2020 "Texas’ massive early voting numbers have persisted,...
Read more
Government

AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden sparred Thursday in their final presidential debate, hoping to sway undecided...
Read more
Government

Texans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz vote to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate

Texas Tribune -
By Kelsey Carolan, The Texas Tribune Oct. 22, 2020 "Texans John Cornyn and Ted...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101