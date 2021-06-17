Advancing East Lancaster seeks input on transit-oriented development

Published on June 17, 2021

The East Lancaster Avenue community is invited to complete a brief survey to provide vital feedback on the future vision of the historic corridor between downtown Fort Worth and beyond Interstate-820.

Taking the survey will help Trinity Metro and the City of Fort Worth create a transit-oriented development plan to design a more connected, accessible and thriving East Lancaster Avenue corridor through the implementation of local high-capacity transit and surrounding economic development.

High-capacity transit has the ability to bypass traffic and avoid delays by operating in a dedicated lane. Establishing local high-capacity transit can provide not only convenient transit options, but economic opportunities to the surrounding communities through mixed-use development of commercial, residential, office and entertainment centered around or located near each transit station, while creating a sense of community. Input will influence the design and economic development around proposed stations and support project plans to be compiled and presented to the City Council for approval.

Make sure your voice is heard. Complete an online survey by July 19 or fill out a har- copy survey at one of these locations.

Eugene McCray Community Center Park.

Sycamore Community Center.

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center.

Fort Worth Library – Meadowbrook.

Fort Worth Library – East Regional.

About the Advancing East Lancaster plan

This project is led by the City of Fort Worth and Trinity Metro in coordination with the consultant firm Kimley-Horn.

