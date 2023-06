Appeals court lets Paxton fraud trial move to Houston

The long-delayed trial of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on securities fraud charges from 2015 will take place in Houston, a court ruled Wednesday, dealing the Republican another setback as he awaits a separate impeachment trial in the state Senate.

It remains unclear, however, when Paxton might finally have his day in court on felony charges of defrauding investors in a tech startup.

For now, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a decision by a judge who originally oversaw the case to move the proceedings out of Collin County, where he lives and maintains wide support among GOP activists, and where his wife Angela Paxton is a state senator.

The ruling by Texas’ highest criminal court comes as Paxton faces removal from office following his historic impeachment by the Texas House in May. A trial in the Senate is set to begin no later than August 28.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Tony Buzbee, a prominent Houston attorney hired by Paxton following the impeachment, said in a statement that the court’s ruling “doesn’t matter” and waved the case aside as a “loser” for prosecutors.

“This case has been before the Court of Criminal Appeals for nearly two years and the timing of today’s decision was no coincidence specifically timed and designed to create maximum negative press and political damage to the Attorney General and targeted to hurt him with the Senate,” Buzbee said.

Brian Wice, a special prosecutor who was appointed to the securities fraud case after Paxton was indicted, applauded the ruling.

“We’re gratified but not surprised that the Court recognized that this defendant must stand trial before a Harris County jury and a judge who will follow the law,” he said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The case is among the 20 articles of impeachment that the Texas House of Representatives brought against the state’s top lawyer. Other impeachment charges involve Paxton’s relationship with Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer who has been indicted on charges of making false statements to banks to obtain more than $170 million in loans.

If convicted of the securities fraud charges, Paxton faces up to 99 years in prison.