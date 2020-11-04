Local mayoral races: Burleson challenger defeats incumbent

Several area cities had mayoral and city council races on Nov. 3.

In the race for mayor of Burleson, incumbent Ken Shetter had 39% of the vote, behind challenger Chris Fletcher, who had 62%.

In the race for mayor in Mansfield, Michael Evans is leading with 39% of the vote, followed by Brent Newsom, 30%, George Fassett, 16%, and Terry Moore, 15%.

Mansfield needed to elect a new mayor after former Mayor David Cook ran for state representative in District 96. He is leading in that race with 51% to Democratic challenger Joe Drago’s 46%.

In the race for mayor of the City of Euless, Linda Martin has 76% of the vote, while challenger Tupou Helu Uhatafe had 24%.

In the race for mayor in the City of Keller, a three-way race saw Armin Mizani receive 47% of the vote, while challengers Tag Green and M. Mathews had 39% and 14% respectively.

In the race for the mayor in the City of Kennedale, Brian Johnson received 68% of the vote over Jerrick “JD” Drayden who had 32%.

In the race for the mayor of the Town of Trophy Club, Alicia L. Fleury has 61% of the vote to challenger Eric Jensen’s 39.