Arlington narrowing the field of a new police chief

The City of Arlington says that it has narrowed the search for a new police chief to 24 applicants.



The city began the search June 1 after the retirement of Police Chief Will Johnson, and drew applications from 74 public safety professionals from across the country by the Aug. 3 deadline.

Arlington is working with The Bowman Group, a local Arlington consulting firm with a specialty in police and public practices.

The field was narrowed to 24 after in-depth analysis and review of the applications, the city said in a news release.



The next phase will consist of three distinct rounds. The milestones for these next steps are:

• The City, in collaboration with The Bowman Group, will narrow the initial pool of 24 applicants to a more focused group of candidates, which will move to the semi-final round of the process.

• Semi-final Round: In-person interviews are slated for mid- to late September 2020. The candidates selected for this round will engage in a series of stakeholder panel interviews, which may include members of the city’s executive leadership team, community leaders and employee representatives.

• Final Round: In-person interviews are scheduled for mid-October 2020. In addition to a final panel interview with the City Manager’s Office, finalists will also experience a city tour and participate in a community forum where the public will be able to actively participate and ask questions of the finalists.

A final selection of the City’s new Chief of Police is anticipated to occur by the end of October or early November of this year.

– FWBP Staff