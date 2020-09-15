84.7 F
Government Arlington narrows search for police chief to 10 candidates
Arlington narrows search for police chief to 10 candidates

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
The City of Arlington has narrowed its nationwide search for a new police chief to 10 candidates. Among the candidate are an assistant chief from Fort Worth and four candidates from inside the department.

Arlington launched its search for a new police chief on June 1 and received applications from 74 public safety professionals from across the country. The City narrowed the pool of candidates to 24 in mid-August and conducted another round of interviews and analysis of these applicants. The following individuals listed below will move into the next phase of the process:

  • Alexander Jones, Police Colonel – Baltimore County Police Department
  • Charles Ramirez, Assistant Chief – Support Bureau – Fort Worth Police Department
  • Derrick Wood, Inspector – Southwest Division – Philadelphia Police Department
  • Jaime Ayala, Assistant Police Chief – Support Operations Bureau – Arlington Police Department
  • Jason Lando, Commander – Investigations Branch/Narcotics & Vice – Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
  • Joseph Gramaglia, Deputy Police Commissioner – Operations/Homeland Security – Buffalo Police Department
  • Kevin Kolbye, Assistant Police Chief – Arlington Police Department
  • Osbaldo Flores, Deputy Chief – Field Operations – Arlington Police Department
  • Perry Tarrant, Chief Operating Officer/Partner – Tri-9 Solutions, LLC
  • Tarrick McGuire, Deputy Police Chief – Arlington Police Department

 
“We cast a wide net when we started the search for Arlington’s next police chief and I’m pleased that our search has led to a strong, diverse group of police leaders from around the country and at home for us to consider,” said City Manager Trey Yelverton. “As we start the next round of interviews, we look forward to involving our stakeholders in a purposeful way to help us be better informed about the community’s interests in this important position.”

The semi-final round is set to begin in late September 2020. Candidates will engage in a series of in-person panel interviews, which will include members of the City’s executive leadership team, employee representatives and diverse groups of community leaders.

The final phase of the process is anticipated to begin in mid-October with a final selection by the end of October or early November 2020.

Fort Worth and Dallas are also seeking new police chiefs.

