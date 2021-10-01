Arlington seeking applications for Housing Choice Voucher

The Housing Authority of the City of Arlington (AHA) will accept applications from persons interested in participating in its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program only during the Open Enrollment period, which begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, and ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Applications will be retained until the next open enrollment.

All current HCV applications from the previous open enrollment will be removed and must re-apply during this open enrollment period to be considered for assistance.

Applicants will not be assisted at the Housing office. Applications will only be accepted online. Visit the Arlington Housing Authority website for additional details and to complete an application at: https://www.arlingtontx.gov/city_hall/departments/housing_authority/rental_assistance/housing_choice_voucher_program

Applicants who need access to a computer may visit a branch of the Arlington Public Library. Be sure to check their current hours of operation.

Applicants must have an active email account to apply. A free email account can be obtained through an email provider of your choice. Persons needing assistance with completing an application may contact the AHA during the Open Enrollment period at 817-276-6722.

To ensure the application process is fair and available to all, applications received will be randomly assigned a position on the waiting list. Time and date of application will not be used to establish an applicant’s position on the waiting list. Application status and information regarding placement on the waiting list will be available on-line after Oct. 26, 2021.

The HCV program is a rental housing assistance program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The program assists very low-income persons, families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities to reside in safe, decent, rental housing they can afford.

For more information about the HCV program, visit the Housing Authority website at https://www.arlingtontx.gov/city_hall/departments/housing_authority/rental_assistance/housing_choice_voucher_program