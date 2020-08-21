86.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Government Army asks for help in a search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Government

Army asks for help in a search for missing Fort Hood soldier

By AP News
red white and blue flag
Photo by Adam Thomas on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Lawmakers call for military changes after soldier’s death

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress joined advocates for women Tuesday to continue the call for changes in the way the military...
Read more
Government

Investigators: Texas couple defrauded Army out of millions

AP News -
By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated PressDALLAS (AP) — Federal agents have seized more than 20 vehicles and the money from 10 bank accounts...
Read more
Government

Texans across the state march to demand justice for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén

Texas Tribune -
By Miguel Gutierrez Jr. and Jolie McCulloughJuly 6, 2020 In major Texas cities, protesters and mourners took to the...
Read more
Government

Lawyer: Remains of missing Texas soldier identified

AP News -
By JAKE BLEIBERG undefinedDALLAS (AP) — Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army is asking for the public’s help in a search for another missing soldier in Texas.
Fort Hood officials issued a missing soldier alert Thursday night for Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23. Police in nearby Killeen said Fernandes was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen or heard from Monday afternoon when his staff sergeant dropped Fernandes off at his home in Killeen.
A police statement described Fernandes as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 133 pounds (60.33 kilograms) and was last seen wearing black Army physical training shorts and T-shirt with red athletic shoes.


Fernandes is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at the Central Texas Army installation. The missing soldier alert said the Army’s main concern was “to ensure his safety and wellbeing.


Tipsters are asked to contact Fort Hood military police at 254-288-1170 or U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at 254-287-2722.
The disappearance came a year after the disappearance of Pfc. Gregory Morales, 24, a Fort Hood soldier who was reported missing on Aug. 20, 2019. His remains were found June 21 in a field in Killeen, just over 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Killeen police are still investigating his death.
Then on July 1, Army officials found human remains subsequently identified as those Pfc. Vanessa Guillén, 20, a Fort Hood soldier who had been missing since April. Her remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Fort Hood. Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Illinois, killed and dismembered Guillén and had the remains disposed of in nearby woods, federal and state investigators said.
Robinson killed himself July 1, the day Guillén’s remains were found, officials said. Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, has been accused of disposing of Guillén’s remains for Robinson and has been charged with three federal conspiracy counts related to the soldier’s death. She has pleaded not guilty.
Army leaders have delayed the planned transfer of Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, the Fort Hood commander, to a more prestigious assignment at Fort Bliss, Texas, while a team of independent investigators determines if leadership failures contributed to the deaths and disappearances. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has commented that Fort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army.

Previous articleBiden vows end of national ‘darkness’ in convention finale
Next articleTexas will apply for federal program to get extra $300 per week for unemployed Texans
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Texas will apply for federal program to get extra $300 per week for unemployed Texans

Texas Tribune -
By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune Aug. 20, 2020 "Texas will apply for federal...
Read more
Government

Biden vows end of national ‘darkness’ in convention finale

AP News -
By STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated PressWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and...
Read more
Government

For Joe Biden, long path to a potentially crucial presidency

AP News -
By BILL BARROW Associated Press When Joe Biden steps to the podium Thursday night as the Democratic Party's presidential...
Read more
Government

Texas joins states applying for Trump’s unemployment boost

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Thursday joined the growing list of states that will pursue President Donald Trump's plan to offer...
Read more
Government

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

AP News -
By BILL BARROW and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated PressThere has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101