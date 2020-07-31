94.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Austin Police look to the public for help in Austin shooting

By AP News
Photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

AP News
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Homicide detectives at the Austin Police Department are asking for the public’s help investigating a Saturday night shooting at an Austin protest that left one man dead, according to a statement Thursday.
“This incident is of immense importance to our community and has generated questions that deserve answers,” Austin police said in a statement.


Austin officials are encouraging anyone with relevant information, including original video footage or images, to come forward. Officials said detectives have contacted nearby businesses with visible cameras and reviewed their footage, along with video and images provided by witnesses.


Austin police said a suspect has not been identified in the ongoing investigation.
Garrett Foster died after being shot at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday. Police said that according to witnesses, a disturbance began when a vehicle started honking at protesters. The vehicle stopped as protesters crossed the roadway and Foster, who was holding an AK-47 type assault rifle, approached the driver’s side window. He was shot from inside the vehicle.
A subject called 911 and stated they had been involved in a shooting and driven away from the scene. The caller stated they had shot someone who had approached their driver’s window with a rifle. Officers located and brought the caller to the homicide office to be interviewed.

Irving man convicted of wire fraud after posing as movie producer

AP News -
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former college student from Texas who posed as a film producer has been sentenced in New Hampshire...
AP News -
2 American oil execs jailed in Venezuela put on home arrestCARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Two American oil executives jailed in Venezuela have...
Trump offers, Democrats reject fix for $600 jobless benefit

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — With aid expiring, the White House offered a short-term extension Thursday of...
Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on July 30 reported eight COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his...
U.S. Chamber pushes for Congress to pass relief package

FWBP Staff -
As Congress battles over what will be in the next package of pandemic relief, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been pushing for...
