Austin protesters clash with police in the wake of Garrett Foster’s death

Throughout the summer, cities in Texas and around the country have seen protests and demonstrations against police brutality. On Saturday, protesters and law enforcement clashed in Austin, a week after protester Garrett Foster, who was openly carrying an AK-47 rifle — which is legal in Texas — was shot and killed by Daniel Perry, a U.S. Army sergeant, when he approached his car. Perry drove away, then called the police. Perry was released without being charged. Since then, questions have been raised about who was the aggressor.

Foster’s death fueled tensions Saturday night in the downtown streets of the state capital as demonstrators again gathered and local and state police turned out in massive force. Tribune photographer Jordan Vonderhaar was there to document the protest. Here’s what he saw.

State police in riot gear form a line along Congress Avenue and advance toward protesters to remove them from the street. Jordan Vonderhaar

Armed protest sympathizers ride in the back of a pickup truck from a rally on the University of Texas campus to a memorial for Garrett Foster in downtown Austin, minutes after hearing of clashes between protesters and police. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

A man with a sniper rifle slung over his shoulder stands among protesters who have gathered at the Garrett Foster memorial in downtown Austin on Aug. 1, 2020. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

A protester confronts police in riot gear. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

Mounted officers from the Austin Police Department clash with protesters on the corner of Fourth St. and Congress Ave. in downtown Austin on Aug. 1, 2020. Jordan Vonderhaar

Mounted officers from APD ride towards protesters on the corner of Fourth St. and S. Congress Ave in downtown Austin on Aug. 1, 2020. Jordan Vonderhaar

Heavily armed state police in downtown Austin on Aug. 1, 2020. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

State police in riot gear block protesters from gathering in the street in downtown Austin on Aug. 1, 2020. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

State police were present large numbers. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

A protester armed with a baseball bat kneels in the street with fist upraised as protesters clashed with police in downtown Austin on Aug. 1, 2020. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

Members of the far-right Proud Boys militia stand on Congress Avenue across from the Garrett Foster memorial in downtown Austin. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

A woman in zip-tie handcuffs waits to be loaded onto a bus after being arrested during protests against police brutality in downtown Austin on Aug. 1, 2020. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

Police load arrested protesters into a Travis County Sheriff’s Department bus. Several protestors were arrested after clashes with police in riot gear in downtown Austin on August 1, 2020. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

A police officer sprays a protester with pepper spray as demonstrators clash with police in downtown Austin Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

A heavy police presence marked Saturday’s protest in downtown Austin. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune