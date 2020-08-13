93.1 F
Bedford appoints Jimmy Stathatos as city manager
Bedford appoints Jimmy Stathatos as city manager

By FWBP Staff
Jimmy Stathatos

The Bedford City Council voted unanimously Aug. 11 to make Jimmy Stathatos the new city manager. His first day is set to be Sept. 14.
Stathatos will replace Assistant City Manager, Cliff Blackwell, who has served as Interim City Manager for more than six months. Blackwell will return to his original duties once Stathatos begins.
Stathatos has been working for local governments since 1994, when he began work as a purchasing analyst for the City of College Station while attending Texas A&M University, the city said in a news release.


He then worked as a management intern at the City of Euless and assistant to the city manager in Ennis before becoming the City Manager for Roanoke. He served there for about 15 years before becoming Flower Mound’s Town Manager in 2013.


Stathatos has more than 25 years of local government experience and is an accredited International City Management Association (ICMA ) Manager.
“Day one, Jimmy Stathatos will become the most experienced city manager in the history of Bedford,” Mayor Michael Boyter said in the announcement.
“Jimmy has a proven track record of accomplishments in the areas that we need to address such as economic development, safety and security, an aging infrastructure, as well as our parks and streets,” Boyter said.
“In addition, I would be remiss without extending a big thank you to Cliff Blackwell for his tremendous contribution as interim city manager during this tumultuous period of pandemics and economic downturns,” Boyter said.
– FWBP Staff

