60.5 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Government Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
Government

Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff

By AP News
Joe Biden

Other News

Health Care

Huntsman Cancer Institute joins Caris Life Science’ Precision Oncology Alliance

FWBP Staff -
Caris Life Sciences has announced that Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of...
Read more
Government

Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff

AP News -
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime...
Read more
Entertainment

New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker has fired...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 9 COVID deaths as Texas becomes first state with 1M cases

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Nov. 11 reports nine COVID-19 deaths as Texas becomes first state with more than 1 million...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.
Klain will lead a White House likely to be consumed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to spread unchecked across the nation, and he’ll face the challenge of working with a divided Congress that could include a Republican-led Senate. Klain served as the coordinator to the Ebola response during the 2014 outbreak.
In a statement Wednesday night, Biden suggested he chose Klain for the position because his longtime experience in Washington had prepared him for such challenges.
“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,” Biden said.
Klain served as chief of staff for Biden during Barack Obama’s first term, was chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore in the mid-1990s and was a key adviser on the Biden campaign, guiding Biden’s debate preparations and coronavirus response. He’s known and worked with Biden since the Democrat’s 1987 presidential campaign.
The choice of Klain underscores the effort the incoming Biden administration will place on the coronavirus response from day one. Klain has experience in public health as the Ebola response coordinator and played a central role in drafting and implementing the Obama administration’s economic recovery plan in 2009.
“I’m honored by the President-elect’s confidence and will give my all to lead a talented and diverse team in a Biden-Harris WH,” Klain tweeted.
Choosing Klain is also likely to assuage some concerns among progressives who had been gearing up for a fight over one of the first and biggest staff picks Biden will make as he builds out his White House team. The chief of staff is typically a gatekeeper for the president, crafts political and legislative strategy and often serves as a liaison to Capitol Hill in legislative negotiations.
Progressives had expressed concerns that Biden would pick one of his other former chiefs of staff: Steve Richetti, who faces skepticism for his work as a lobbyist, or Bruce Reed, who is seen as too much of a moderate to embrace reforms pushed by the party’s base. But progressives see Klain as open to working with them on top priorities like climate change and health care.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleNew Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident
Next articleHuntsman Cancer Institute joins Caris Life Science’ Precision Oncology Alliance

Latest News

Government

Findings in investigation of former aviation director go to DA’s office

FWBP Staff -
The results of an investigation into allegations of malfeasance by Former Aviation Director William Welstead have been submitted to the Tarrant County...
Read more
Government

GOP’s Beth Van Duyne wins Texas congressional district

AP News -
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Republican Beth Van Duyne has won Texas' 24th congressional district over Democrat Candace Valenzuela, who also conceded the...
Read more
Government

Texas’ Patrick offers reward as Trump makes unfounded claims

AP News -
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick on Tuesday offered up to $1 million...
Read more
Government

US plans sale of F-35 fighter jets to UAE in $23B arms deal

AP News -
By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration formally notified Congress on Tuesday that it...
Read more
Government

Bill filing for 2021 Texas session begins with legislation on abortion, police stops and redistricting

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock and Sami Sparber, The Texas Tribune Nov. 9, 2020 "Bill filing...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101