Botanic Garden management transfers Oct. 1 from City of Fort Worth to BRIT

The Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) assumed nonprofit management of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Oct. 1, ushering in a new era for the 86-year old community favorite on its way toward becoming a world-class garden.

The Fort Worth City Council approved the 20-year management agreement with BRIT on May 19 after extensive review, assessment and public involvement, including a community task force that determined transformational change was needed for the garden’s long-term sustainability, the city and BRIT said in news releases.

“Today we honor those who helped establish one of the largest botanic gardens in Texas, as well as those who had the vision to establish one of the leading botanical research and educational institutions on the very same campus,” BRIT President Ed Schneider said Oct. 1.

The close proximity of two organizations with plant-based missions led to a natural collaboration and a positive public-private partnership that allowed the community to see the success possible when they joined forces.

“The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is an incredible community asset,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “Thanks to this important partnership, residents and visitors will be able to continue to enjoy the gardens and experience everything it has to offer.”

The newly combined resources of botanical research, education and fundraising expertise with historically significant grounds and horticultural expertise has laid the groundwork for Fort Worth to become host to one of the leading gardens in the United States, the news releases said.

“BRIT welcomes the long-term stewardship of the beautiful Botanic Garden that the City of Fort Worth has entrusted to us, and we anticipate a bright future ahead for both organizations,” Schneider said.

To mark BRIT’s new union with the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, both organizations will use a newly designed common brand identity. The new transitional logo uses both organizational names joined by a unifying logo mark: a single leaf made up of two distinctive halves.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden and the Botanical Research Institute of Texas will work to grow the brand with unified marketing efforts, a new combined website, integrated social media marketing and public relations efforts. The campaign will launch over the next two quarters, the news releases said.

The timeline:

2020 – City of Fort Worth approves agreement for BRIT to manage the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

2019 – BRIT and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden expand GROW partnership to offer joint membership.

2018 – BRIT and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden launch the GROW partnership on education and volunteer efforts.

2017 – BRIT signs MOU with the City of Fort Worth partnering with the Fort Worth Botanic Garden to improve and expand education programs for the community.

