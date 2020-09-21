Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Tarrant County use club sites to register voters

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, in honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, 2020, will be using three club locations across Tarrant County to register eligible citizens to vote.

People will be able to register from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Main Branch at 608 N. Elm St., Arlington, North Fort Worth Branch at 2000 Ellis, Fort Worth, and Martin Branch at 3123 Ave. G, Fort Worth.



Club staff members, who were deputized as Volunteer Registrars, will be on site to serve and assist, the organization said in a news release.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County is leading the national Boys & Girls Clubs’ voter registration initiative throughout the fall. During the week of Sept. 21-25, the organization is encouraging club members and staff across America to engage in civic activities such as taking the pledge to vote on www.powerthepolls.org, signing up to staff local polling site, creating youth-led social media voter campaigns, and facilitating voter education activities for youth, to name a few.



In addition to the voter registration drive on Sept. 22, the organization will be using club buses and voter deputies for mobile voter registration events at select locations throughout the county.

The week will conclude with a Teen Voter Education Experience on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Club’s Main Branch in Arlington.

In Texas, the deadline for registering by mail to vote or in person is Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

“I’m voting because it’s my opportunity and responsibility to be the voice for the voiceless,” says Torion Lewis, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County’s 2020 Youth of the Year. “Not only do I vote for my life and others, but I’m voting for my courageous ancestors that put their lives on the line in order for me to exercise this right.”



The voter registration drive serves as one of the key 2020 activities of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County’s larger Agenda For Youth platform.

“Encouraging civic engagement has long been a core commitment of Boys & Girls Clubs,” said CEO and President Daphne Barlow Stigliano.