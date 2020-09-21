74.4 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 21, 2020
- Advertisements -
Government Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Tarrant County use club sites to...
GovernmentNonprofit

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Tarrant County use club sites to register voters

By FWBP Staff
Vote

Other News

News

New chief nursing officer at Medical City Frisco

Robert Francis -
Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, RN, has joined Medical City Frisco as chief nursing officer, effective Monday, October 12. Prior to...
Read more
Government

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Tarrant County use club sites to register voters

FWBP Staff -
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, in honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, 2020, will be using...
Read more
Manufacturing

Ennis: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) _ Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.4 million.The Midlothian, Texas-based company said it...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth City Council Preview for Sept. 22

FWBP Staff -
City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Informal reports will discuss 2019...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, in honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, 2020, will be using three club locations across Tarrant County to register eligible citizens to vote.
People will be able to register from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Main Branch at 608 N. Elm St., Arlington, North Fort Worth Branch at 2000 Ellis, Fort Worth, and Martin Branch at 3123 Ave. G, Fort Worth.

Club staff members, who were deputized as Volunteer Registrars, will be on site to serve and assist, the organization said in a news release.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County is leading the national Boys & Girls Clubs’ voter registration initiative throughout the fall. During the week of Sept. 21-25, the organization is encouraging club members and staff across America to engage in civic activities such as taking the pledge to vote on www.powerthepolls.org, signing up to staff local polling site, creating youth-led social media voter campaigns, and facilitating voter education activities for youth, to name a few.

In addition to the voter registration drive on Sept. 22, the organization will be using club buses and voter deputies for mobile voter registration events at select locations throughout the county.
The week will conclude with a Teen Voter Education Experience on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Club’s Main Branch in Arlington.
In Texas, the deadline for registering by mail to vote or in person is Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
“I’m voting because it’s my opportunity and responsibility to be the voice for the voiceless,” says Torion Lewis, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County’s 2020 Youth of the Year. “Not only do I vote for my life and others, but I’m voting for my courageous ancestors that put their lives on the line in order for me to exercise this right.”

The voter registration drive serves as one of the key 2020 activities of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County’s larger Agenda For Youth platform.
“Encouraging civic engagement has long been a core commitment of Boys & Girls Clubs,” said CEO and President Daphne Barlow Stigliano.

Previous articleEnnis: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
Next articleNew chief nursing officer at Medical City Frisco
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

Fort Worth City Council Preview for Sept. 22

FWBP Staff -
City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Informal reports will discuss 2019...
Read more
Government

Cuban-American judge from Florida on Trump’s high court list

AP News -
By CURT ANDERSON and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — A daughter of Cuban exiles who has...
Read more
Government

2020 serves another blow as Ginsburg’s death ignites fight

AP News -
By CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew mourners to the steps of...
Read more
Government

Supreme Court fight could elevate Kamala Harris’ profile

AP News -
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to become a leading figure in...
Read more
Government

High-speed train between Dallas and Houston gets federal approval

Texas Tribune -
"High-speed train between Dallas and Houston gets federal approval" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101