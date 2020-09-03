Former State Rep. Dan Branch Named New TCEC Chairman

The Texas Clean Energy Coalition named former state Rep. Dan Branch, R-Dallas, as its new chairman Sept. 3. He becomes only the second chairman in the coalition’s nine-year history and brings decades of legislative and public policy experience to the position.



“As our state and nation cope with a global pandemic, we recognize that Texas-produced clean energy has an important role to play in putting Texans back to work and creating a better tomorrow,” Branch said in the announcement.

“By continuing the market-driven transition to clean energy that was started by conservative leaders like former Texas Governors George W. Bush and Rick Perry, Texas can lead the way with homegrown wind, solar and natural gas power that creates prosperity and keeps electric rates low for consumers while reducing emissions.”



“We are truly honored that a thoughtful conservative leader of Dan Branch’s stature has chosen to join TCEC as chairman at this critical time,” said coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Lippincott.

“His experience in the public and private sectors will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we help state leaders plan for a robust post-COVID energy industry that embraces clean energy innovations like distributed energy resources, energy storage and new electric grid technologies,” Lippincott said.

Branch currently serves as an attorney and shareholder of Winstead PC and is based in the law firm’s Dallas and Austin offices. In addition, Branch chairs the board of the John Tower Center for Public Policy and International Affairs at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.



The Texas Clean Energy Coalition said the news release that it is an alliance of business and economic development groups, faith-based organizations, the Latino and African-American communities, labor, and academia.

The coalition said it is dedicated to building a clean energy economy that creates jobs and economic growth in the Lone Star State. Its goal is to educate Texans and support a state energy policy that promotes clean energy markets, job growth, energy security and Texas’ energy leadership in the U.S. and the world.

– FWBP Staff