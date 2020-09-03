82.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Government Branch named new TCEC chairman
Government

Branch named new TCEC chairman

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Government

Public-private-nonprofit funding benefits new Lotus Marsh Boardwalk

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth has received a $1.5 million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to make improvements...
Read more
CCBP

Medical City Plano names chief nursing officer

FWBP Staff -
Damita Williams, Ed.D., RN, joined Medical City Plano as chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 1. “I’m delighted to welcome...
Read more
Government

Branch named new TCEC chairman

FWBP Staff -
Former State Rep. Dan Branch Named New TCEC ChairmanThe Texas Clean Energy Coalition named former state Rep. Dan Branch, R-Dallas, as its...
Read more
Technology

Daimler Trucks tests self-driving vehicles in US Southwest

AP News -
By MORGAN LEE Associated PressSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Daimler Trucks and allied vehicle software company Torc Robotics announced Thursday the expansion...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Former State Rep. Dan Branch Named New TCEC Chairman
The Texas Clean Energy Coalition named former state Rep. Dan Branch, R-Dallas, as its new chairman Sept. 3. He becomes only the second chairman in the coalition’s nine-year history and brings decades of legislative and public policy experience to the position.


“As our state and nation cope with a global pandemic, we recognize that Texas-produced clean energy has an important role to play in putting Texans back to work and creating a better tomorrow,” Branch said in the announcement.
“By continuing the market-driven transition to clean energy that was started by conservative leaders like former Texas Governors George W. Bush and Rick Perry, Texas can lead the way with homegrown wind, solar and natural gas power that creates prosperity and keeps electric rates low for consumers while reducing emissions.”


“We are truly honored that a thoughtful conservative leader of Dan Branch’s stature has chosen to join TCEC as chairman at this critical time,” said coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Lippincott.
“His experience in the public and private sectors will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we help state leaders plan for a robust post-COVID energy industry that embraces clean energy innovations like distributed energy resources, energy storage and new electric grid technologies,” Lippincott said.
Branch currently serves as an attorney and shareholder of Winstead PC and is based in the law firm’s Dallas and Austin offices. In addition, Branch chairs the board of the John Tower Center for Public Policy and International Affairs at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.


The Texas Clean Energy Coalition said the news release that it is an alliance of business and economic development groups, faith-based organizations, the Latino and African-American communities, labor, and academia.
The coalition said it is dedicated to building a clean energy economy that creates jobs and economic growth in the Lone Star State. Its goal is to educate Texans and support a state energy policy that promotes clean energy markets, job growth, energy security and Texas’ energy leadership in the U.S. and the world.
www.texascleanenergy.org
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleDaimler Trucks tests self-driving vehicles in US Southwest
Next articleMedical City Plano names chief nursing officer
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Public-private-nonprofit funding benefits new Lotus Marsh Boardwalk

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth has received a $1.5 million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to make improvements...
Read more
Commerical

Near Southside named state cultural district

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) announced its approval of Fort Worth’s Near Southside as the state’s...
Read more
Government

‘No Refusal’ in effect for Labor Day Weekend

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County law enforcement is cracking down on intoxicated driving this Labor Day weekend. It is a "No Refusal" weekend, which means...
Read more
Government

Council Report: Search for new police chief taking shape

Robert Francis -
The search for a new police chief for the City of Fort Worth is taking shape. Plans are for...
Read more
Business

Texans spent less going out to eat and drink, but more on home improvement as coronavirus cases peaked this summer

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Sept. 1, 2020 "Texans spent less going out to eat and drink, but...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101