Physician and Fort Worth City Councilman Brian Byrd launches mayoral run

Dr. Brian Byrd announced Jan. 11 that he will run for mayor of Fort Worth, saying that his vision for Fort Worth is simple: “I want ours to be a city where families can feel safe, grow their dreams into realities and honor our western heritage while embracing growth. I want to make Fort Worth the most attractive city in Texas for high paying, quality jobs.”

Deborah Peoples, the Tarrant County Democratic chairwoman who ran against Mayor Betsy Price in the last election, has announced her candidacy, and District 9 Councilmember Ann Zadeh has indicated she will run.

Byrd is a physician and a native of Fort Worth and graduated from Arlington Heights High School. His wife, Stephanie, is also grew up in Fort Worth.

“We remember when Fort Worth was just under 400,000 people. Now it is one of the fastest growing cities in the country in the past eight years. We are the 13th largest city in the country, and we could pass 1 million in the 2020 census. It is a city I am proud to call home and I can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Byrd said.

“In my role as a member of City Council, I’ve talked with thousands of constituents and have worked side-by-side with them to find solutions to the issues they all face. Through this work, I have witnessed a number of local heroes who have pushed our city toward entrepreneurial excellence, who have fed and clothed victims of teen trafficking, who have reached out and helped a neighbor in the hardest of times, and who have contributed to make Fort Worth the amazing city that we know and call home,” Byrd said.

Byrd was elected as District 3 council member May 6, 2017.

“The spirit of the people of Fort Worth is unmatched and they deserve the best this city has to offer. I want to guide Fort Worth to be a leader in education and job creation and a model city in lowering crime rates and property taxes,” Byrd said.

“As a physician, entrepreneur and having the honor to serve on our City Council, I am ready to be our city’s voice and the leader of our local government,” said.

Byrd is also chair of the board at MedStar.

Mayor Betsy Price announced Jan. 5 she would not run for another term.

