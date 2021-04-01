67.9 F
Thursday, April 1, 2021
CCPD seeking nonprofit proposals for reducing crime, violence

FWBP Staff

The City of Fort Worth in partnership with the Crime Control and Prevention District is seeking organizations interested in applying for the Community-Based Funding Program:

https://police.fortworthtexas.gov/CCPD/community-based-programs

A new funding strategy focuses on strengthening nonprofit agencies and their responses to crime and safety problems to ensure long-term change, the city said in a news release.

This will be accomplished through development grants (one-year grants, $50,000) and program grants (three-year grants, $300,000):

Development grants: Develop strong agencies and effective responses on crime and safety problems. These may include Capacity-Building Projects, Planning Projects and Special Projects.

Program grants: Establish effective responses on crime and safety problems in the community.

Participation in a preproposal conference is mandatory. Email PSM@fortworthtexas.gov to receive a link to a virtual conference.

RFP Pre-Proposal conference dates are:

  • April 6, 2021 (1:00 – 3:00 p.m.)
  • April 8, 2021 (1:00 – 3:00 p.m.)
  • April 13, 2021 (1:00 – 3:00 p.m.)
  • April 15, 2021 (1:00 – 3:00 p.m.)

To learn more, visit the Fort Worth Police Department website:

https://police.fortworthtexas.gov/CCPD/fy2022-ccpd-funding-strategy

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

