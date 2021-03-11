74.7 F
Chambers, FWST to host mayoral candidate forum

FWBP Staff
macbook pro on blue table
Photo by lucas law on Unsplash

The Fort Worth Chamber of CommerceFort Worth Hispanic Chamber of CommerceFort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram will host a moderated forum with Fort Worth mayoral candidates on Wednesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. The election is May 1.

The forum, held virtually on Zoom, will touch on issues facing the business community, including economic developmenteducation, and workforce. The panel is open to the public and free to attend. Attendees can register at the link below. Registration is limited to 500.

http://business.fortworthchamber.com/events/details/mayoral-candidate-forum-14374

“We’re excited to host and hear from our mayoral candidates on policy and plans for the future of our city,” said Brandom Gengelbach, President and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, “Our new mayor will inherit a hefty agenda that includes assisting the business community to get back on its feet after this pandemic. Our goal is to provide a platform that allows them to hear from candidates directly and make informed decisions at the polls.”

Confirmed candidates include City Council members Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh; Deborah Peoples, chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party; Mattie Parker, Mayor Betsy Price’s former chief of staff; and Daniel Caldwell, educator. Ryan Rusak, opinion editor at the Star-Telegram, will moderate the forum as well as ask questions relevant to the business community. Additional candidates will be added as confirmed. 

A Runoff Forum, if a runoff is needed, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to noon. 

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

