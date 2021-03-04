53 F
City buildings will continue COVID-19 safety protocols

City of Fort Worth

On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order lifted the mask mandate in Texas and increased capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100% effective March 10.

The City of Fort Worth will continue current policies and practices for city buildings and facilities. The city will:

  • Follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials.
  • Require masks for employees and visitors for all city facilities.
  • Offer masks to visitors and employees who enter a public facility.
  • Take temperatures when anyone is entering a public facility.
  • Use signage in public facilities to encourage social distancing and other safety practices.

City of Fort Worth

Latest Articles

