City buildings will continue COVID-19 safety protocols

On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order lifted the mask mandate in Texas and increased capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100% effective March 10.
The City of Fort Worth will continue current policies and practices for city buildings and facilities. The city will:
- Follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials.
- Require masks for employees and visitors for all city facilities.
- Offer masks to visitors and employees who enter a public facility.
- Take temperatures when anyone is entering a public facility.
- Use signage in public facilities to encourage social distancing and other safety practices.