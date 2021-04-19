City Council preview for April 20

Published on April 19, 2021

Some highlights of April 20 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover COVID-19 incentive payments for general employees; assistance to apartment tenants displaced by the winter storm; economic development strategic plan refresh; and the monthly development activity report.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 response and recovery, including COVID-19 updates and data and a schedule for expanding access to city facilities; and an update on Fire Department recruiting.

City Council meeting, 10 a.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will reconsider the owner-initiated annexation of about 242 acres of land in Tarrant County, known as Fraser Ranch, located south of McPherson Boulevard, west of Chisholm Trail Parkway along the eastern edge of the Fort Worth and Western Railroad.

Mayor Betsy Price will present a proclamation to Viki Jingle for Community Healthcare of Texas’ 25th anniversary; Councilmember Dennis Shingleton will present a proclamation for Osteopathic Medicine Week to Frank Filipetto, TCOM; Councilmember Carlos Flores will present a proclamation to Emma Dugas, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, for Power Talk 21 Day; and Councilmember Ann Zadeh will present a proclamation to Tabitha Butler, Communications and Public Engagement Department, for Fort Worth Volunteer Week.

There is one zoning case on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

