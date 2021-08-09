City Council preview for Aug. 10

Published on August 09, 2021

Some highlights of Aug. 10 City Council meetings:

Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover home occupation and private property; honoring Atatiana Jefferson with an I-35W memorial designation; 2021 certified appraisal roll and certified collection rate; an update on a program to interpret the historic murals on the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Coliseum and recommend funding for project completion; and communities of interest and the city’s redistricting process.

Briefings will cover the recommended fiscal year 2022 operating budget; the 87th Legislative Session end-of-session report; the Fire Department payroll process; and a proposed economic development program agreement with Rivian Automotive LLC.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will authorize submission of the City of Fort Worth’s fiscal year 2022 funding application to the Crime Control and Prevention District Board of Directors for $94,935,970.

The Council will vote on a resolution establishing June 19, known as Juneteenth, as a paid city holiday.

Members will vote on a sublease agreement with LVTRise Inc. for about 900 square feet of space in the Rise Community Center, 8201 Calmont Ave., to used as a library branch.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.