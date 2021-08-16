City Council preview for Aug. 17

Published on August 16, 2021

Some highlights of Aug. 17 City Council meetings:

Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover proposed zoning ordinance text amendments for MU-1 and MU-2 mixed-use districts UR urban residential district; feather flag signage; Police Department policies, practices, training and implementation review panel; and a Texas Enterprise Zone nomination for Bell-Textron Inc.

Briefings will cover the cruising ordinance; and an update on the food and beverage provider selection process at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

City Council meeting, 10 a.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will vote on a resolution supporting the designation of a portion of I-35W for Atatiana Jefferson.

Another resolution would rename and restructure the Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Committee.

Councilmembers will conduct a public hearing and vote on adopting an ordinance designating a tax abatement reinvestment zone for property at the intersection of I-20 and Bentley Road for construction of a vehicle manufacturing facility. The Council will also vote on an economic development agreement with Rivian Automotive LLC.

There are two zoning cases on the agenda.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.