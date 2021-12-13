City Council preview for Dec. 14

Published on December 13, 2021

The Fort Worth City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Members will vote on a proposal allowing city staff to submit redistricting maps and allowing the Redistricting Task Force to consider additional resident-drawn maps submitted by Dec. 17. The Council will also vote on amending the schedule for redistricting.

Members will consider a resolution designating the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood ad the Neighborhood Improvement Program target area for fiscal year 2022 and supporting the use of $3.5 million in capital funds for the program.

Councilmembers will vote on appointing Laetitia Coleman Brown as interim city attorney and John Riggs as interim city auditor.

A resolution would approve a 4% pay raise for the city manager.

Councilmember Michael Crain will present a proclamation celebrating Covenant Classical School state football team; Mayor Mattie Parker will present a certificate of recognition for 5 Stones Foundation; Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Skipper John M. McLean will make a presentation to Fort Worth firefighters.

There are 24 zoning cases on the agenda.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online or on TV. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Other Dec. 14 Council meetings:

Audit Committee, 11 a.m., Room 2020 at City Hall.

Neighborhood Quality and Revitalization Committee, 2 p.m., Room 2020 at City Hall.

Mobility, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee, 3 p.m., Room 2020 at City Hall.

Legislative Affairs Committee, 4 p.m., Room 2020 at City Hall.

The City Council will not meet on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 due to the holidays.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.