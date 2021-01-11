City Council preview for Jan. 12

Published on January 11, 2021

Some highlights of Jan. 12 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover the Library Facilities Master Plan; completion of a COVID-vulnerable permanent supportive housing project known as Casa de Esperanza; Communications & Public Engagement Customer Care Team and MyFW App: A Year In Review; November 2020 sales tax update; and termination of the AllianceAirport Authority Inc.

A series of updates will cover several aspects of COVID-19 recovery: CARES Act funding; vaccination progress; and Preserve the Fort.

Briefings will cover an economic development agreement with Project Venti; and an update on MyH2O implementation and water meter installation.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

A special presentation will honor the 2020 North Crowley High School Panthers football program.

Members will vote on adopting a resolution for the Fort Worth Public Library Facilities Master Plan.

There are nine zoning cases on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.